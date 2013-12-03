MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Dec 3 Nigerian authorities
relaxed a curfew and intensified military patrols in Maiduguri
on Tuesday, a day after suspected Islamist militants launched
strikes on military bases in the northeast city.
Gunmen stormed the air force base and several other military
locations in an apparently coordinated attack in the early hours
of Monday, the military and local residents said. It was not
clear how many casualties there were.
The attack ended weeks of relative calm in the capital of
Borno state, the birthplace of the Boko Haram insurgency that is
the gravest threat to security in Africa's top oil producer and
the continent's second largest economy.
Thousands of people have been killed this year alone in
violence linked to Boko Haram, an Islamist sect which wants to
impose sharia law in a country of nearly 170 million people
split roughly equally between Christians and Muslims.
Baba Ahmed Jidda, a spokesman for the government of Borno
State, of which Maiduguri is the capital, said on Tuesday the
curfew had been relaxed to between 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) and 6 a.m.,
from the 24-hour restriction imposed on Monday.
In May, President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of
emergency in Borno and two other states, ordering an all-out
offensive against the Islamist group.
Initially the offensive appeared to temper the insurgency as
soldiers wrested back control of towns, cities and stretches of
semi-desert in the northeast from the militants.
But Boko Haram's fighters have survived many assaults during
their 4-1/2-year-old insurgency and proven adept at retreating
to remote areas, including forested hills and semi-arid
scrubland, before launching guerrilla counter strikes.
(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Joe Brock; editing by
Patrick Graham)