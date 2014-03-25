(Updates with comment from witness and background)
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, March 25 Suspected Islamists
drove a car packed with explosives into a police patrol in the
northeast city of Maiduguri on Tuesday, killing five policemen,
a police source and a witness said.
A police sergeant, who declined to be named because he was
not authorised to speak, said the bombers crashed a Volkswagen
Golf into the parked patrol vehicle and detonated the explosives
by the Dalori Quarters, an estate for civil servants on the
outskirts of the city.
Aliyu Surajo, 66, who witnessed the events from in front of
his house, said there was a loud blast, then smoke filled the
air. He said he saw five charred bodies of policeman in their
vehicle afterward, and two bodies in the bombers' car
The police spokesman for Borno state, of which Maiduguri is
the capital and the birthplace of the insurgency, did not
respond to a request for comment.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Boko Haram,
an al Qaeda-linked group fighting to reinstate a medieval
Islamic caliphate in northern Nigeria, has sometimes used
suicide bombings as a tactic.
Security sources say Boko Haram has killed hundreds,
possibly thousands, this year in a campaign of violence that is
growing in intensity - and has spread beyond its traditional
targets in the government and security forces to civilians.
Suspected Islamist militants detonated a bomb in a crowded
marketplace in northeastern Nigeria late on Saturday, killing at
least 20 people.
A military crackdown since last May has failed to quell the
insurgency, which after four-and-a-half years remains the
leading security threat to Africa's top oil producer, although
it remains far from southern oil fields or the commercial hub of
Lagos.
