ABUJA, April 2 Suspected Islamist suicide
bombers killed 15 civilians in a failed attack on a state oil
company facility in northeast Nigeria, when soldiers at a
checkpoint opened fire on their explosive-packed vehicles, the
military said on Wednesday.
Seventeen civilians and five soldiers were wounded by the
blasts on Tuesday which also destroyed eight vehicles, Defence
Ministry spokesman Chris Olukolade said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Olukolade said the bombers, believed to be from militant
group Boko Haram, were driving towards the Nigeria National
Petroleum Corporation facility at Mule. Four bombers died.
Mule is on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno
state and the cradle of the Islamist insurgency.
"Three of the four explosive-laden vehicles were demobilised
by shots fired at them by soldiers at the checkpoint, shortly
before the explosions that rocked the area," Olukolade said.
"A total of 15 civilians including a member of a youth
vigilante group died," he said.
Violence in Borno state is worse than at any time during its
4-1/2-year-old insurgency, residents say.
Enraged Boko Haram militants, fighting for an Islamic state
in Nigeria, have in the past year broadened their range of
targets beyond security forces, government officials and
Christians to include school children and other civilians,
sometimes massacring whole villages and abducting girls.
A military crackdown since last May has failed to rout the
insurgency, which remains the leading security threat to
Africa's top oil producer and a serious headache for President
Goodluck Jonathan ahead of February 2015 elections.
The militants' use of explosive devices is on the rise
again. Suspected Islamists drove a car packed with explosives
into a police patrol in Maiduguri a week ago. They also bombed a
crowded marketplace on March 27 near the town of Bama.
