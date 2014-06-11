JOS, Nigeria, June 11 Gunmen killed at least
eight people and burned down a church in attacks on two villages
in Nigeria's central Plateau state on Wednesday, a security
official said.
Officers said they were investigating who was behind the
raids in Nigeria's "Middle Belt", where its largely Muslim north
and Christian South meet - a common flashpoint for violence.
Islamist Boko Haram rebels based in the remote northeast
showed their reach in May by setting off bombs in Plateau
state's capital Jos, around 300 miles from their stronghold.
"Gunmen stormed the villages of Tanjol and Tashek ... this
morning and shot sporadically in the air, then killed eight
people ... The attackers also burnt a church and several
houses," said Captain Iweha lkejichi, from the joint task force
combining army and police.
