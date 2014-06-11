(Adds police spokesman, background)
JOS, Nigeria, June 11 Gunmen killed at least
eight people and burned down a church as they charged through
two villages in Nigeria's central Plateau state hours before
dawn on Wednesday, a security official said.
Officers said they were investigating who was behind the
raids in Nigeria's "Middle Belt", where the country's largely
Muslim north and Christian south meet - a common flashpoint for
violence.
Islamist Boko Haram rebels based in the remote northeast
showed their reach in May by setting off bombs in Plateau
state's capital Jos, around 300 miles from their strongholds.
They have killed thousands since starting a five-year-old
campaign to carve out an Islamist state.
Plateau state has also seen thousands killed in violence
between largely Christian Berom farmers and Muslim Fulani cattle
herders over the past decade.
"Gunmen stormed the villages of Tanjol and Tashek ...
and shot sporadically in the air, then killed eight people,"
said Captain Iweha lkejichi, from the area's joint task force
combining army and police. The attackers torched one church and
several houses, he added.
Police spokesman Dominic Esin said nine people were killed
and two churches burned down in the attacks.
(Reporting by Shuabu Mohammed; Additional reporting by Issac
Abrak in Abuja; Writing by Andrew Heavens; editing by Ralph
Boulton)