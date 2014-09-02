* Thousands flee Bama as fighting rages
* Heavy casualties both for Boko Haram and military
* Botched air strike kills several Nigerian troops
* Fears Maiduguri could be next target
(Adds Cameroon says kills 40 militants, analyst on Boko Haram
threat)
By Lanre Ola
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Sept 2 Islamist Boko Haram
insurgents overran most of a northeastern Nigerian town on
Tuesday after hours of fighting that killed scores and displaced
thousands of residents, security sources said.
The Islamists launched an attack on the town of Bama, 70 km
(45 miles) from the Borno state capital of Maiduguri, on Monday.
They were initially repelled but came back in greater numbers
overnight, the sources and witnesses said.
Nigerian defence spokesman did not respond to a request for
comment. The sources said there were heavy casualties on both
sides and one said at least 5,000 people fled the town.
In a bungled air strike, several Nigerian troops were killed
at the Bama armoury by a war plane targeting the insurgents, a
soldier on the ground told Reuters.
Two months after Islamist militants in Iraq and Syria
declared the area they seized an Islamic caliphate, Boko Haram
has also for the first time explicitly laid claim to territory
it says it controls in parts of northeast Nigeria.
They captured the remote hilly farming town of Gwoza, along
the Cameroon border, during fighting last month. The group's
leader Abubakar Shekau in a video declared it a "Muslim
territory" that would be ruled by strict Islamic law.
Shekau's forces have killed thousands and displaced hundreds
of thousands since launching an uprising in 2009 to revive a
medieval Islamic caliphate in religiously mixed Nigeria. They
are the biggest security threat to Africa's top oil producer.
"When we started hearing gunshots, everybody was confused.
There was firing from different directions. We just ran to the
outskirts of town," Bukar Auwalu, a trader who fled with his
wife, three children and brother, told Reuters by phone.
"There were military helicopters and a fighter jet. We slept
in the bush on the outskirts of town. We can't go back."
Adrian Edwards, spokesman for the United Nations High
Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said 9,000 people fleeing
violence in Nigeria's northeast had arrived in Cameroon's Far
North region in the past 10 days.
"Even upon arrival in Cameroon, they are not necessarily out
of harm's way. On Sunday, insurgents attacked Kerawa town inside
Cameroon, forcing refugees and some local residents to flee
further inland," he said in a briefing note from Geneva.
Another 2,000 had crossed into Niger, which is already
hosting some 50,000 refugees from fighting since May 2013. Some
645,000 people are internally displaced in Nigeria, she said.
Cameroon state radio said on Tuesday it had killed 40 Boko
Haram insurgents during an an attempted incursion by the
militants the previous day.
BLOODY INSURGENCY
Because of Bama's proximity to Maiduguri, a metropolis and
home to an army base, security officials are worried there is
now little to keep Boko Haram from gaining access to a city that
was also the birthplace of their movement.
The military has extended Maiduguri's nightly curfew to 7
p.m. (1800 GMT) until 6 a.m. - it previously started at 10 p.m.
- to fight infiltration by insurgents, Nigerian defence
headquarters said.
The insurgents have also been in control of a small town
called Gamboru Ngala, on the shores of Lake Chad to the north,
that they seized in August which potentially opens up two fronts
for an attack on Maiduguri.
"Boko Haram are beginning to operate like a conventional
army, a major change from... before July, when it focused on
carrying out short-lived hit-and-run assaults," the Nigeria
Security Network's Andrew Noakes said in a report on Tuesday.
"If Maiduguri falls, it will be a symbolic and strategic
victory unparalleled so far in the conflict."
Boko Haram attracted the international spotlight on April
14, when it kidnapped more than 200 girls from a school in the
northeast village of Chibok in April. They remain in captivity.
The apparent powerlessness of the military to protect
civilians or prevent the militants' raids has triggered much
criticism of President Goodluck Jonathan's administration.
A soldier involved in the Bama fighting, who declined to be
named, said the insurgents had targeted the Bama armoury with
heavy weapons including tanks. As troops tried to repel the
attack, they called in air reinforcements.
But by the time the war planes arrived, they had mostly lost
the battle for this location. The jet then bombed the area but
accidentally killed everyone there, both Nigerian troops and
insurgents, the soldier said.
"The situation is bad. We lost so many of our men," he said.
Farmer Ibrahim Malu said hundreds had fled the town. He had
gone out to his farm early in the morning when gunfire and loud
explosions erupted. He ran back home, but by the time he got
there his wife and children had already fled.
"I still don't even know where they could be," he told
Reuters by telephone. "Two soldiers fled with me. One of them
didn't even have any shoes."
(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Additional reporting by Tim Cocks in
Lagos, Emma Farge in Dakar and Tansa Musa in Yaounde; Writing by
Tim Cocks, Editing by Angus MacSwan)