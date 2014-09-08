* Gateway town of Bama "recaptured" from Islamic militants
* Military also battling jihadist group in Adamawa state
* President Jonathan holds security talks with Chad's leader
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, Sept 8 Nigeria's military has recaptured
the flashpoint town of Bama in northeast Borno state from Boko
Haram and blocked the Islamist militants' advance towards the
state capital Maiduguri, a senior official said on Monday.
He said government forces are also fighting a southwards
push into neighbouring Adamawa state by the group, which has
recently departed from its usual hit-and-run tactics and started
to seize towns and territory.
The government source, who asked not to be named, said Boko
Haram fighters had been driven from Bama, 70 km (45 miles)
southeast of Maiduguri. Government warplanes have bombed and
strafed the militants after they stormed Bama last week.
"Bama has been recaptured by the soldiers and I can confirm
to you Maiduguri is safe," the official in Abuja told Reuters.
A market trader from Bama, Babagana Modu, also confirmed
that soldiers were in control of the town, as government planes
struck at Boko Haram positions in the surrounding area.
Thousands of civilians have fled the recent offensive by the
Sunni jihadist movement, which has killed thousands in its
five-year-old insurgency in the northeast of Africa's No. 1 oil
producer.
It is now believed to be trying to mimic the example of
Islamic State (IS), which has announced the creation of its own
caliphate covering parts of Syria and Iraq.
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau last month declared a
"Muslim territory" after capturing Gwoza on the Cameroon border.
In addition to the fighting in Borno state, another Boko
Haram column over the weekend pushed southwards into
neighbouring Adamawa state, overrunning one town, Gulak, and
attacking at least one more, Michika.
Locals reported the raiders were burning Christian churches,
police stations and government offices as they went.
Nigeria's military had deployed reinforcements to Adamawa
state to confront this threat, and was setting up roadblocks and
positions around Mubi to prevent the militants from advancing
further south, the government official in Abuja said.
Many local residents were fleeing to Yola, the Adamawa state
capital, or to Gombe city in neighbouring Gombe state.
President Goodluck Jonathan, who faces elections in February
and has been criticised by opponents for not doing enough to
confront Boko Haram, was due to hold talks in neighbouring Chad
on Monday with its President Idriss Deby, his spokesman said.
Nigeria has agreed to step up cooperation with Chad and its
other neighbours Cameroon and Niger to prevent Boko Haram and
other jihadist groups from moving across their borders. Measures
already discussed have included joint border patrols and
intelligence sharing.
Counter-terrorism experts say some links exist between Boko
Haram and other Islamist groups, such as al Qaeda's North
African franchise and Somalia's al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, but
there has been little evidence so far of extensive cooperation.
In Nigeria's February polls, southerner Jonathan is expected
to seek re-election. Many believe political tensions stemming
from the historic rivalry between Nigeria's mostly Muslim north
and largely Christian south is also stoking the violence.
(Additional reporting by Isaac Abrak; Writing by Pascal
Fletcher, editing by John Stonestreet)