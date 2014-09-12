* Fighting at Konduga, 35 km (20 miles) from Maiduguri
* Military says claims that city surrounded are "alarmist"
* But president, army are criticised over security response
* Coming national elections seen stoking political tensions
(Recasts with comments from government spokesman, military
source)
By Isaac Abrak and Felix Onuah
ABUJA, Sept 12 Nigeria's military beat back an
attack by Islamist insurgents outside the Borno state capital
Maiduguri on Friday and sent in reinforcements to stop any
assault on the northeastern city, the government said.
Authorities were struggling to reassure frightened locals
that the armed forces would defend them against the Boko Haram
militants, who have overrun a string of towns and villages in
the area in recent weeks.
Maiduguri residents said they heard gunfire and explosions
coming from the direction of Konduga, 35 km (20 miles) southeast
of the city, on Friday, and later saw army troop carriers
heading there.
"The attackers were repelled ... there were casualties on
their side," government spokesman Mike Omeri told Reuters.
A Nigerian military source, who asked not to be named, said
the militants had arrived in a convoy of pickup trucks and
motorbikes but suffered "dozens" of casualties when the army
confronted them. No independent confirmation of the fighting or
casualties was immediately available.
"Some people came from Konduga ... they told us the army are
in control," Musa Sumail, a human rights activist in Maiduguri,
told Reuters by phone from the city.
Omeri said Nigerian government forces were also in control
of Bama, a town some 35 km (20 miles) further down the road from
Konduga which saw fierce fighting last week. Reinforcements were
being sent up to Konduga and surrounding areas, he added.
Sumail said military helicopters were flying over the Borno
state capital, which has filled up with tens of thousands of
refugees fleeing Boko Haram forces advancing from the north,
east and south of Maiduguri in the past few weeks. Thousands
more have fled Maiduguri westwards towards Damaturu for safety.
Some local civic organisations have warned that Maiduguri,
where Boko Haram has concentrated its attacks since it launched
its anti-government insurgency in 2009, is surrounded by the
militants and vulnerable to attack.
Nigeria's defence headquarters, which avoids giving detailed
accounts of military operations, criticised such reports as
"alarmist" in a statement on its Twitter account @DefenceInfoNG.
"All facets of security arrangements for the defence of
Maiduguri has been upgraded to handle any planned attack," the
military said, without giving any specifics.
President Goodluck Jonathan's administration and the armed
forces face mounting criticism that they are failing in the war
to counter Boko Haram. The group's leader Abubakar Shekau
proclaimed a "Muslim territory" in the northeast after seizing
Gwoza near the border with Cameroon, to the east, last month.
"We are convinced that the Federal Government of Nigeria has
not shown sufficient political will to fight Boko Haram and
rescue us from the clutches of the insurgents which may
ultimately lead to the total annihilation of the inhabitants of
Borno," the Borno Elders Forum, which groups dignitaries and
elders from the northeast state, said in a statement.
It urged the government to "fortify" Maiduguri.
Boko Haram's Shekau is apparently trying to follow the
example of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, which has declared
its own caliphate. This strategy, which has seen Boko Haram
hoist its flag over local government buildings in several towns
and villages, departs from its usual hit-and-run tactics.
PRE-ELECTION TENSION
U.S.-based consultancy Stratfor said that while Boko Haram -
which is most active in the northeast, far from the central
federal capital Abuja and southwestern commercial hub of Lagos -
did not pose an "existential threat" to the Nigerian government,
the loss of a city like Maiduguri would embarrass Jonathan and
damage his expected re-election bid in February's national vote.
"If the government proved unable to prevent such an event,
it could harm Jonathan's bid for re-election by painting him as
an irresponsibly weak commander-in-chief ahead of the
presidential primaries in November and national elections in
February," Stratfor said in a note.
Many believe pre-election political tension stemming from
the historic rivalry between Nigeria's mostly Muslim north and
largely Christian south - Jonathan is a southerner - is also
stoking the persistent Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.
Popular anger spiked after Boko Haram abducted more than 200
northeast schoolgirls from Chibok in mid-April, triggering a
social media campaign that gave global prominence to the group.
In addition to the threat to Maiduguri in Borno state, other
Boko Haram columns have pushed southwards since early last week
into the north of neighbouring Adamawa state, killing civilians,
burning Christian churches and government offices, and forcing
thousands of civilians to flee before them.
The Nigerian military says it has been striking back, using
warplanes to support its ground troops in the fighting around
the commercial town of Mubi. Omeri said army reinforcements had
also been sent to Adamawa state.
Groups critical of Jonathan say they do not see the military
making progress. "Our armed forces are not sufficiently armed or
motivated to fight the terrorists. The result is that the
rampaging insurgents are conquering more and more of Nigerian
territory," said the #BringBackOurGirls movement, which is
campaigning for the rescue of the abducted Chibok students.
