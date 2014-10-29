YOLA, Nigeria Oct 29 Suspected Islamist Boko Haram insurgents stormed the northeast Nigerian town of Mubi on Wednesday, killing several people, burning houses and triggering a gunbattle with security forces, witnesses said.

A security source confirmed the attack and said the military was sending in reinforcements to try to push back the attackers.

"They were burning houses and many people have died," said Beatrice Elisha, a civil servant trapped in the town. (Reporting by Imma Ande; Editing by Mark Heinrich; Writing by Tim Cocks)