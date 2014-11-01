LAGOS Nov 1 A man claiming to Boko Haram leader
Abubakar Shekau said that more than 200 girls kidnapped by the
group six months ago from northeast Nigeria had been "married
off" to its fighters, contradicting government claims they would
soon be freed, AFP reported on Saturday.
The militants usually give a copy of their frequent videos
to the French news agency about a day before they get posted
online. The latest one is likely to raise doubts about whether
talks between a rebel faction and the government in neighbouring
Chad will secure the girls' release.
