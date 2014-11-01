LAGOS Nov 1 A man claiming to Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau said that more than 200 girls kidnapped by the group six months ago from northeast Nigeria had been "married off" to its fighters, contradicting government claims they would soon be freed, AFP reported on Saturday.

The militants usually give a copy of their frequent videos to the French news agency about a day before they get posted online. The latest one is likely to raise doubts about whether talks between a rebel faction and the government in neighbouring Chad will secure the girls' release. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Toby Chopra)