* Man in video denies ceasefire agreement with government
* Says holding German hostage kidnapped in July
* Violence has surged in the past two weeks
(Adds details, Saturday battle with insurgents)
By Isaac Abrak
ABUJA, Nov 1 A man claiming to be Boko Haram
leader Abubakar Shekau has said more than 200 girls kidnapped by
the group six months ago were "married off" to its fighters,
contradicting Nigerian government claims they would soon be
freed.
Nigeria's military says it killed Shekau a year ago, and
authorities said in September that they had killed an imposter
posing as him in videos.
In the video recording obtained by Reuters on Saturday, the
man's face is difficult to see as he is filmed from a distance.
"We have married them off and they are all in their
husbands' houses," the man claiming to be Shekau says.
"The over 200 Chibok girls have converted to Islam, which
they confess is the best religion. Either their parents accept
this and convert too or they can die."
The majority of the kidnapped girls were Christians.
It was not possible to independently verify the video, but
it was given to local journalists through the same channels that
Boko Haram has used to distribute video tapes for the past three
years, in what has become the militant group's sole means of
communicating messages through the media.
It was also the classic style seen in the group's previous
videos -- the purported leader is standing in semi-desert
scrubland surrounded by fourteen masked gunmen with four
military jeeps in the background. Two of the gunmen are holding
up Boko Haram's al Qaeda-inspired black flag.
Verifying the authenticity of the video was further
complicated by the fact that the group is made of several
competing, and sometimes cooperating, factions with little in
the way of a centralised command structure.
Whoever the figure in the video is, its release is likely to
raise doubts about whether talks between a Boko Haram faction
and the government in neighbouring Chad will secure the release
of the girls, who were kidnapped from a secondary school in
Chibok, northeast Nigeria, in April.
The man in the video denounced Danladi Ahmadu, the
self-proclaimed representative of Boko Haram in Chad with whom
the government has been talking. Nigerian authorities have said
repeatedly they believe Ahmadu is a real Boko Haram commander
and that he represents the faction holding the girls.
He also denied the existence of a ceasefire called by the
government two weeks ago to help make the talks a success, which
has had no apparent effect on the level of violence in the
country.
"Who says we are dialoguing or discussing with anybody? Are
you talking to yourselves? We don't know anybody by the name of
Danladi. If we meet him now we will cut off his head," the man
in the video says.
"All we are doing is slaughtering people with machetes and
shooting people with guns ... War is what we want."
Officials at the presidency, whose office is conducting the
talks, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The five-year-old campaign for an Islamic state by Boko
Haram, which has killed thousands and whose name means "Western
education is sinful", has become by far the biggest menace to
the security of Africa's biggest economy and top oil producer.
Its fighters have attacked targets almost every day for
weeks and last week seized control of the town of Mubi, the
district town of Nigeria's defence chief Air Chief Marshal Alex
Badeh. It was Badeh who announced the ceasefire.
They robbed banks, burned down houses and hoisted their
black flag over the Emir's palace, killing dozens of people and
forcing thousands to flee, witnesses in Mubi said.
On Saturday the fighting continued, with a security source
saying as many as 30 Boko Haram fighters were killed in a battle
in remote community called Sabon Gari, after insurgents stormed
it on motorcycles and Nigerian troops fired back to protect it.
A car bomb thought to have been planted by Boko Haram killed
at least 10 people at a crowded bus stop in Gombe on Friday
morning, emergency services said.
The government has blamed the violence on Boko Haram's
allied criminal networks that it cannot control, and on the
various competing factions within the group.
The man in Saturday's video, who spoke in the northern Hausa
language with occasional phrases in English, also said the group
is holding a "white man", without giving details.
The only known hostage seized in the northeast is a German
teacher kidnapped from a college in the northeastern city of
Gombe in July by gunmen widely assumed to be linked to Boko
Haram.
(Additional reporting from Lanre Ola in Maiduguri; Writing by
Tim Cocks; Editing by Louise Ireland and Sonya Hepinstall)