BAUCHI, Nigeria Feb 14 Heavily armed Boko Haram
militants attacked the northeastern Nigerian city of Gombe on
Saturday but were later repelled, a government security source
said.
Earlier, explosions and gunfire could be heard after the
fighters overwhelmed a checkpoint at the edge of the city, which
has been bombed before but has never had the insurgents attempt
to take it over.
Witness Abdul Hassan said soldiers had run away after the
checkpoint was overwhelmed. The militants then burned down a
police station on the outskirts of town, he said.
"I crossed a river and ran into the hills," he said. "I'm
still there and I can hear the fighting."
Others were staying indoors. Witness Hussaina Maji said she
was unable to leave her house for fear of being caught in
crossfire.
Boko Haram's struggle for an Islamic state has become the
gravest security threat to Africa's biggest economy and top oil
producer, killing thousands, kidnapping hundreds and
increasingly threatening neighbours Cameroon, Chad and Niger -
all of which are now also battling the insurgents.
Nigeria has postponed a presidential election that had been
due on Saturday, for six weeks, citing the security threat from
Boko Haram.
Boko Haram attacked a village in Chad on Friday, the first
known lethal attack in that country by the Nigerian militant
group, which killed several people including a local chief
according to residents and security forces.
