ABUJA, March 3 Nigeria's Islamist sect Boko
Haram released a video purporting to show it beheading two men,
its first online posting using advanced graphics and editing
techniques reminiscent of footage from Islamic State.
The film, released on Monday, shows militants standing
behind the two men who are on their knees, their hands tied
behind their backs, with one man standing over them, holding a
knife.
One of the men is made to tell the camera that they had been
paid by authorities to spy on the militant group, before the
film moves to another scene showing their decapitated bodies. It
was not possible to confirm the film's authenticity or date.
The footage will stoke concerns that Boko Haram, which
evolved out of a clerical movement focused on northeast Nigeria,
is expanding its scope and seeking inspiration from global
militant networks including al Qaeda and Islamic State.
The militants who have killed thousands and kidnapped
hundreds in their bid to carve out an Islamist state in their
homeland, have in recent months stepped up cross-border raids
into Cameroon, Chad and Niger.
Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan has said Boko Haram is
allied to both al Qaeda and its offshoot Islamic State, though
that has not been confirmed by the group itself.
The Boko Haram film's use of graphics, the footage of
black-clad militants with a black flag, and the editing to show
only the aftermath of the beheading, were particularly
reminiscent of footage from Islamic state, which has seized
large parts of Iraq and Syria and killed several hostages.
In the film, one of the men says he comes from Baga in Borno
state, and the other says he is from Michika in Adamawa state,
both areas where the army says it has recently recaptured
territory from Boko Haram.
Past Boko Haram films have been much cruder affairs, often
featuring a man identified as leader Abubakar Shekau talking
more about local gripes than global jihad. A number of recent
releases have included much more gruesome footage of beheadings.
