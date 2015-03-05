BAUCHI, Nigeria, March 5 At least 45 people were
killed by suspected Boko Haram militants at dawn on Tuesday in a
remote village of Nigeria's northeast Borno state, sources from
the military and the civilian joint taskforce told Reuters.
The insurgents started shooting into houses in the village
of Njaba at about 5:30 A.M. local time (0430 GMT), a military
source in Maiduguri said on Thursday. The village is close to
the town of Damboa and about 100 kilometres south of state
capital Maiduguri.
"The attack was not immediately known because the village is
very remote and our men couldn't access the area," the source
said.
