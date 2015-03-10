MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, March 10 A loud blast was heard by a Reuters witness just after 4 p.m (1500 GMT) on Tuesday in Maiduguri, the state capital of Nigeria's Borno state.

It was not immediately possible to confirm whether it was a bomb blast. The city of about two million people was hit by several bombs on Saturday that bore the hallmarks of Islamist militant group Boko Haram. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Louise Ireland)