MUNGER SAYS CHINESE STOCK MARKET CHEAPER THAN UNITED STATES
MUNGER SAYS CHINESE STOCK MARKET CHEAPER THAN UNITED STATES
BAUCHI, Nigeria Apr 22 Nigerian forces backed by war planes invaded Islamist group Boko Haram's last known stronghold of the Sambisa forest on Wednesday, in an effort to finally defeat their six-year-old insurgency, two military sources said.
Armies from Nigeria and neighbours Chad, Niger and Cameroon have in the past two months launched a concerted push to try to crush the insurgents, who have killed thousands and kidnapped hundreds in their battle to establish an Islamic state. (Reporting by Ardo Abdallah; Writing by Tim Cocks; editing by Ralph Boulton)
MUNGER SAYS CHINESE STOCK MARKET CHEAPER THAN UNITED STATES
MILAN, May 6 Pope Francis on Saturday criticised the naming of the U.S. military's biggest non-nuclear explosive as "the Mother of All Bombs", saying the word "mother" should not be used in reference to a deadly weapon.