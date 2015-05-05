DAMATURU, Nigeria May 5 Niger has evacuated
thousands of Nigerian refugees sheltering from Boko Haram
fighters on Lake Chad's Karamga island, a military official told
Reuters on Tuesday, as the armies of four west African nations
battle to quash the Islamist militants.
A regional governor in southern Niger said last week that
the refugees should leave after Boko Haram fighters killed
scores of the country's soldiers and civilians during a dawn
ambush on the island on April 25.
The executive secretary of the State Emergency Management
Agency in Yobe state, Idi Jidawa, said that 4,000 displaced
Nigerians were in the process of being sent home.
Lake Chad's islands, which lie in dense swampland, have been
used by Boko Haram to mount surprise attacks on the bordering
countries: Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria.
The group, which is fighting to create a caliphate in west
Africa, has killed thousands and uprooted 1.5 million people
from north eastern Nigeria, many of whom have found relative
security in neighbouring countries including Chad and Cameroon.
The Nigerian refugees were already on their way back home
and would arrive at the frontier town of Geidam in Yobe state on
Wednesday, said Jidawa. A Nigerian security official, who
declined to be named, confirmed the news.
"Though NEMA (National Emergency Managament Agency) is in
charge, we are assisting them in the exercise of profiling and
documentation," Jidawa said.
With the help of regional armies, Nigerian troops have
cornered Boko Haram fighters into Sambisa Forest, where it has
rescued nearly 700 women and children that the group had held
captive.
