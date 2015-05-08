UPDATE 4-Oil prices near $50 a barrel after U.S. inventory data
* Russia cuts production, Iraq's fuel oil exports climb (Updates prices)
BAUCHI, Nigeria May 8 A gunman opened fire on students after walking into a high school in Potiskum in northeast Nigeria, critically injuring six, witnesses and a humanitarian aid worker said.
The gunman, who was caught and beaten by locals, was accompanied by a suicide bomber who detonated but only blew himself up, the sources said. (Reporting By Ardo Abdallah, Writing by Julia Payne; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Russia cuts production, Iraq's fuel oil exports climb (Updates prices)
May 4U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its 2017 production estimate, helped by an uptick in crude prices after a more than two-year slump.