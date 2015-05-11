ABUJA May 11 Chad's President Idriss Deby said
on Monday in Nigeria's capital Abuja that the fight against
islamist Boko Haram insurgents was being hindered by failure of
the two countries' troops to work together.
He said there were plans to form a rapid response force for
the African Union from troops of the four countries around the
Lake Chad basin - Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Nigeria's
outgoing President Goodluck Jonathan, Deby said he was
disappointed that a joint agreement with Nigeria was not
working.
"It is regrettable that the two armies, that is the
Nigerian army and the Chadian Army, are working separately in
the field... If they were operating jointly, they would have
achieved more results," President Deby said.
Having defeated al Qaeda in Mali two years ago, Chad's
military believes it could finish off Boko Haram alone. It has
notched up victories that have pushed the Nigerian militants
back from the Cameroonian border.
Islamist militant group Boko Haram seized control of a
swathe of northeast Nigeria last year, killing thousands in an
unprecedented land grab while increasing incursions on
neighbouring countries.
Nigeria has managed to roll back most of the group's gains
since the start of the year with the help of offensives launched
by Chad and Niger into Nigerian territory while Cameroon has
repeatedly repelled attacks on its border towns.
Deby said that he did not know where Boko Haram's elusive
leader Abubakar Shekau was hiding. Earlier this year, Deby
threatened the militant chief by saying he knew where he was
hiding.
"I cannot tell you today that I know where Shekau is hiding
and even if I knew I wouldn't tell you," he said.
