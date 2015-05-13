MAIDUGURI, Nigeria May 13 Suspected Boko Haram
militants are attacking Nigeria's northern city of Maiduguri in
Borno state from a cashew plantation a few kilometres from the
Giwa barracks, a military source said.
Residents said they heard heavy shooting on the outskirts.
"I'm trapped near the University of Maiduguri now," local
resident Kabir Olaoye told Reuters by phone. The shooting began
around 6:45 pm (1745 GMT) local time, he said.
The city of around 2 million people is the birthplace of the
Islamist jihadi group, which has killed thousands in its attempt
to carve out an Islamist state in the country's northeast.
