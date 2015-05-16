Tesla's revenue more than doubles, helped by record deliveries
May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled, driven by record deliveries of its Model X sports utility vehicles and Model S sedans.
BAUCHI, Nigeria May 16 A bomb went off in a crowed bus station in the capital of northern Nigeria's Yobe State, Damaturu, on Saturday, three witnesses said.
There were no immediate details of injuries.
(Reporting by Ardo Abdallah and Julia Payne Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled, driven by record deliveries of its Model X sports utility vehicles and Model S sedans.
HOUSTON, May 3 The U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB) has concluded that a 2015 explosion at a Torrance, California, refinery then owned by Exxon Mobil Corp could have been prevented, the agency concluded in a report issued on Wednesday.