(Adds detail, context)
JOS, Nigeria May 26 At least 96 people were
killed in Benue state in Nigeria's middle belt region when
several villages were attacked by suspected Fulani herdsmen, a
state police spokesman and an army source said on Tuesday.
Hundreds are killed each year in clashes pitting the
semi-nomadic, cattle-herding Fulani people against more settled
communities that practice a mix of farming and cattle rearing,
driven by disputes centred around land use.
A senior military officer said fighting around five villages
lasted several days in the Logo local government area of Benue.
Police spokesman Austine Ezeani said a mobile police unit
was deployed to the area.
The unrest is often seen as sectarian in nature since
Fulanis are Muslim and the communities with which they are in
conflict in central Nigeria - where the country's mostly
Christian south and Muslim north meet - tend to be Christian.
Nigerian troops fought militiamen in early May after dozens
were killed in villages on the border of middle belt states
Plateau and Taraba.
(Reporting by Buhari Bello; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by
James Macharia)