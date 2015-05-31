MAIDUGURI, Nigeria May 31 A bomb went off in
the Gamboru market in Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri
on Sunday, a resident and a military source said.
On Saturday a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a mosque
after Boko Haram militants attacked the outskirts of the city
overnight. At least 29 people were killed.
The city of around 2 million people is the birthplace of the
six-year Islamist insurgency and the capital of Nigeria's Borno
state.
