MAIDUGURI, Nigeria May 31 A bomb went off in the Gamboru market in Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri on Sunday, a resident and a military source said.

On Saturday a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a mosque after Boko Haram militants attacked the outskirts of the city overnight. At least 29 people were killed.

The city of around 2 million people is the birthplace of the six-year Islamist insurgency and the capital of Nigeria's Borno state. (Reporting By Lanre Ola and Isaac Abrak; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Greg Mahlich)