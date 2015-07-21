MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, July 21 Suspected Boko Haram
militants burned down houses, including the family home of
Nigeria's new army chief, in a village in the northeast of the
country on Tuesday, a policeman, military source and witnesses
said.
At least two people were killed and eight injured in Buratai
in Borno state, resident Adamu Talba and the military source
said, but Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Baratai, was not present at
the time of the attack in the early hours.
Boko Haram has waged a deadly campaign to carve out a state
adhering to strict Islamic law in Nigeria's northeast for the
past six years. After being pushed out of most of the territory
they gained earlier this year, the group scattered and returned
to attacking soft targets.
President Muhammadu Buhari has made ending the insurgency
his priority and discussed how to tackle it during his first
trip to Washington to meet President Barack Obama.
(Reporting By Lanre Ola; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by
Alison Williams)