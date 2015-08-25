DAMATURU, Nigeria Aug 25 A teenage suicide
bomber detonated an explosive device strapped to her body in the
northeastern Nigerian city of Damaturu early on Tuesday, killing
six people and wounding about 30, police said.
No one claimed responsibility for the blast but Islamist
militant group Boko Haram has been blamed for a series of
similar attacks in the region in recent weeks.
"At about 7:40 am, a female suicide bomber about 14-years
old denoted an explosive device at the central Damaturu motor
park. Six people were killed including the suicide bomber,"
police spokesman Toyin Gbadegesin said.
