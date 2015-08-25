(Adds emergency agency, second blast, details)
DAMATURU, Nigeria Aug 25 A teenage suicide
bomber detonated an explosive device strapped to her body in the
northeastern Nigerian city of Damaturu early on Tuesday, killing
five people and wounding about 30, police said.
No one claimed responsibility for the blast but Islamist
militant group Boko Haram has been blamed for a series of
similar attacks in the region in recent weeks.
"At about 7:40 a.m., a female suicide bomber about 14 years
old denoted an explosive device at the central Damaturu motor
park. Six people were killed including the suicide bomber,"
police spokesman Toyin Gbadegesin said.
An official at the state emergency management agency said
the suicide bomber tried to enter the motor park, or bus
station, and was accosted by civilian viligantes. She then
pulled away and set off the bomb, Idi Musa Jigawa told Reuters.
Jigawa said six people were critically wounded and another
22 had minor injuries. He confirmed the death toll given by
police.
"I was inside the park, just boarded a bus when I heard a
loud noise. Some policemen came to the scene and evacuated
corpses," an eyewitness traveling to Maiduguri told Reuters.
Boko Haram has waged a deadly campaign for the past six
years to carve out a state adhering to strict Islamic law in
northeast Nigeria. After being pushed out earlier this year from
most of the territory it had gained, the group scattered and
returned to attacking soft targets.
Gbadegesin said another child suicide bomber, age 12, set
off an explosion at a security checkpoint after the motor park
attack, but there were no casualties.
