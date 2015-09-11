YOLA, Nigeria, Sept 11 A bomb blast hit a
Nigerian internally displaced persons (IDP)camp on Friday
morning on the outskirts of Adamawa state capital Yola in the
northeast of the country, a spokesman for the government
emergency agency said.
The blast is the first such attack on an IDP camp in Nigeria
and went off at a camp at a school in the hamlet of Malkohi,
spokesman Manzo Ezekiel of the National Emergency Management
Agency said.
The six-year insurgency waged by Islamist jihadi group Boko
Haram has displaced about 2.1 million people and killed
thousands.
