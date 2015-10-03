(Adds details, background)
ABUJA Oct 3 At least 15 people were killed and
41 injured in two suicide bomb attacks late on Friday on the
outskirts of Nigeria's capital Abuja, officials said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. But the use
of suicide bombers bears the hallmark of Boko Haram militants,
who have been trying to carve out an Islamist state in northeast
Nigeria since 2009, killing thousands and displacing 2.1 million
people.
They were the first bomb attacks in the capital since a
blast at a bus station killed at least 71 people in April 2014.
Authorities blamed Boko Haram for that attack.
In Friday's attacks, one of the bombs went off near a police
station in the satellite town of Kuje, not far from the
capital's airport.
The second blast occurred in a crowded area in the suburb of
Nyanya, not far from the site of the April 2014 attack.
"Preliminary investigations revealed the bomb blasts were
carried out by two suicide bombers, a male and a female," Abuja
police said in a statement.
Attacks by the Boko Haram Islamist group have lately been
concentrated in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, the
birthplace of the insurgency, and northern parts of neighbouring
Adamawa state.
Since losing most of the territory it took over earlier this
year, the militant group has reverted to hitting soft targets
such as markets, bus stations and places of worship as well as
hit-and-run attacks on villages, mainly in Borno state.
(Reporting by Julia Payne, Felix Onuah and Camillus Eboh;
Editing by Gareth Jones)