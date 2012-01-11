* Boko Haram behind almost daily killings
* Leader says sect is beyond president's powers
* Video mimics al Qaeda style tapes
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Jan 11 The leader of Nigerian
Islamist sect Boko Haram said recent killings of Christians
were justifiable revenge attacks and President Goodluck Jonathan
had no power to stop the group's insurgency, in the first video
of him posted online.
The 15 minute video of Abubakar Shekau posted on YouTube is
similar in style to messages submitted by other Islamist groups
like al Qaeda, a sign of the growing influence other jihadist
movements are having on the sect.
Boko Haram, whose name translates from the northern Hausa
language as "Western education is sinful", has been behind
almost daily killings in its home base in the largely Muslim
northeast, most recently targeting Christians.
"Christians, everyone knows what they have done to us and
Muslims ... we were attacked and we decided to defend ourselves
and, because we were on the right path, Allah has made us
stronger," Shekau says in Hausa, sat in front of two Kalashnikov
rifles and wearing a camouflage bullet proof jacket.
"Jonathan, (you) know full well that this thing is beyond
your powers," he added, referring to the president.
Shekau is understood to have taken over control of Boko
Haram, which wants sharia law more widely applied across
Africa's most populous nation, after the sect's founder Mohammed
Yusuf was killed in police custody in 2009 following an uprising
in which 700 people were killed.
"Everyone knows how our leader was murdered and everyone
knows the way the Muslims were killed," Shekau says, remaining
stony faced and calm throughout.
"Catastrophe is caused by unbelief, unrest is unbelief,
injustice is unbelief, democracy is unbelief and the
constitution is unbelief."
Boko Haram's attacks began small scale - usually drive-by
shootings on authority figures or drinking joints in their home
town of Maiduguri, in the country's remote northeast corner -
but lately have become increasingly sophisticated and ambitious.
In August last year, the sect carried out a suicide car
bombing of the United Nations headquarters in the capital Abuja
that killed 24 people. On Christmas Day it masterminded
coordinated explosions against Christians, including one at a
church near Abuja that killed at least 37 people.
The most recent attacks have targeted Christians but dozens
of Muslims were killed by the sect last year.
"Anyone who attacks us, we will attack him back even if he
is a Muslim. We shall kill anyone who works against Islam, even
if he is a Muslim," Shekau said in the online tape.
Gunmen shot dead four people at a petrol station on
Wednesday in the northeast Nigerian town of Potiskum, where on
Tuesday suspected members of Boko Haram shot dead eight people.
Boko Haram's increasingly violent insurgency has become a
major security problem for Jonathan's administration, also
facing pressure from nationwide strikes and protests against
fuel price increases.
"Four people were shot dead this afternoon but I cannot
confirm whether the attackers were Boko Haram," said Tanko
Lawal, police commander in Yobe state.
Yobe's government said on Wednesday it has banned the use of
motorbikes, which have often been used in Boko Haram attacks, in
volatile areas of the state.
