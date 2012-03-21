* Boko Haram militants raided police barracks
* Attacks in north becoming less sophisticated
By Bala Adamu
KANO, Nigeria, March 21 Nigerian security forces
killed nine Islamist Boko Haram militants and captured two in a
shootout in northern Kano state and seized a cache of stolen
police weapons, an army general said on Wednesday.
Brigadier General Ilyasu Abba showed the two captured
suspects and bodies of the dead to local journalists and put the
weapons on display at the military barracks in Kano, Nigeria's
second biggest city.
They included several pistols and AK-47 assault rifles,
ammunition and police body armour, seized after Tuesday's
shootout.
Boko Haram has killed hundreds of people in bomb and gun
attacks since launching an uprising in 2009, mainly in the
majority-Muslim north of the country. The security crisis has at
times dominated Goodluck Jonathan's presidency.
The group has said it wants to impose sharia, Islamic law,
throughout the oil-rich country, which is split equally between
Christians and Muslims.
The latest violence began when militants blew up a local
branch of Unity Bank in the remote town of Tudunwada with a
homemade bomb, then ransacked the armoury of the local police
station, Abba said.
The security forces set up roadblocks and exchanged fire
with the militants, killing nine and capturing two, he said.
"We ... blocked both ends of the roads to Tudunwada and
waited for the hoodlums, who came in three vehicles. We laid an
ambush for them, seized the vehicle," Abba said, standing next
to the captives, blindfolded with their hands tied.
One soldier was wounded in the fight, he said.
Jonathan and his security forces have been criticised for
failing to quell the rising violence in the north.
Suspected Boko Haram militants on motorcycles opened fire on
a police checkpoint in Sharada, Kano state, on Tuesday, killing
a policeman and two civilians.
Nigerian authorities blamed a faction of the sect for the
killing of a British and an Italian hostage two weeks ago in the
northwest, but Abu Qaqa, the sect's spokesman in Maiduguri, its
heartland, has denied any Boko Haram link to those deaths.
Efforts in the past week to arrange peace talks between the
government and Boko Haram failed after the government rejected a
Boko Haram condition - that all its members in detention be
released.
A Muslim cleric involved in the mediation pulled out after
news of the talks was leaked to the press.
A man saying he spoke for Boko Haram said on Tuesday the
group had "closed all possible doors of negotiation" with the
government.
Recent arrests and deaths of senior figures have weakened
the group, analysts say, possibly leaving it more amenable to
negotiations, though there are doubts about what talks could
achieve with a group so fragmented and ridden with factions.
Its last large-scale, coordinated attack, in Kano in
January, killed 186 people.
(Writing by Tim Cocks; editing by Tim Pearce)