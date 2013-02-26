* Local official says unclear if killers from Boko Haram
* Islamist groups pose security threat in Nigeria's north
KADUNA, Nigeria Feb 26 Gunmen have shot dead
seven men who were guarding a market in northeast Nigeria's Yobe
state, an official said on Tuesday, the latest attack in a
region regularly targeted by Islamist insurgents.
At least 26 people have been killed in several attacks by
gunmen in northern Nigeria since Friday, including the latest
strike in the Kune region of Yobe.
Some of the attacks have been blamed on Islamist sect Boko
Haram, a group that killed hundreds last year in an attempt to
carve out an Islamic state in a country of 160 million mixed
roughly equally between Christians and Muslims.
One faction of the group agreed a ceasefire last month in
its home territory in northeast Borno state but violence there
and elsewhere in the mostly Muslim north has continued.
"Yesterday night some people came with guns and killed seven
people and injured one person, we can't tell if they are Boko
Haram yet," said Maina Gana, Kune local government chairman.
"These people that were shot dead were vigilante men, they
were shot while guarding the town's market."
Boko Haram and spin-off Islamist groups pose the greatest
threat to stability in Africa's biggest oil producer and the
risk to foreigners living in Nigeria is growing.
A group of seven expatriates were kidnapped from their
construction compound in northern Bauchi state on Feb. 16. An
Islamist group called Ansaru, which has taken foreigners before
in Nigeria, claimed responsibility.
Three days later a French family of seven were abducted in
northern Cameroon and taken over the border into Nigeria.
In a video showing the family posted online on Monday, a
group saying it was Boko Haram said it would kill the hostages
if its members in Nigeria and Cameroon weren't released.
(Reporting by Isaac Abrak; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by
Michael Roddy)