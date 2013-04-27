* Lawmaker's death toll six times higher than government's
* Islamist groups pose increasing security threat
* Political challenge to President Goodluck Jonathan
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, April 27 A gunbattle between
security forces and Islamist insurgents in Nigeria a week ago
killed 228 people, a local senator said on Saturday, putting the
death toll six times higher than the government's estimate.
A large number of civilian deaths will fuel accusations that
the military acted heavy-handedly and failed to protect
bystanders and might also increase pressure on the government to
seek a negotiated settlement with the radical group Boko Haram.
There have been conflicting death tolls from the April 19
operation carried out by joint forces from Nigeria, Chad and
Niger against Boko Haram insurgents in the remote northeastern
town of Baga.
The Red Cross is investigating a report by locals that 187
people died, including many civilians, but defence spokesman
Chris Olukolade said only 37 were killed.
The military barred aid agencies from entering Baga for
several days after the attack. The Red Cross and some other
agencies have since been given access but none has issued a
definitive death toll.
"I personally visited three graveyards in Baga and counted
228 graves where victims had been buried," said Senator Maina
Maaji Lawan, who represents the northern region of Borno state
where the attack took place.
Lawan told reporters that 4,000 homes were also destroyed
and without significant relief materials there could be a
humanitarian disaster.
President Goodluck Jonathan has opened an investigation into
the siege, including the actions taken by the military.
Boko Haram and other Islamist groups, such as the al
Qaeda-affiliated Ansaru, have become the greatest threat to
security in Africa's second largest economy and top oil
producer.
Clashes between the military and Boko Haram are a near daily
occurrence in the sect's northeast stronghold. Soldiers killed
senior Boko Haram commander Mohammed Chad in an early morning
raid on Friday, the military said.
President Jonathan is awaiting a report from a panel he set
up to offer an amnesty to the insurgents if they give up their
struggle for an Islamic state. Boko Haram has so far shown no
interest in talks.
The sect, which wants an Islamic state in a country divided
roughly equally between Christians and Muslims, has killed
hundreds of people in guerrilla-style attacks.
(Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing
by Robin Pomeroy)