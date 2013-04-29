KADUNA, April 29 Gunmen armed with
rocket-propelled grenades attacked a police station and a bank
in northern Nigeria, killing three policemen and two civilians,
authorities said on Monday, in a region struggling to control an
Islamist insurgency.
The gunmen struck the town of Ringim late on Thursday night,
said Abdul Jinjiri, police spokesman for Jigawa state, where the
town is located.
"After attacking a police station and killing three of our
men, they then moved to nearby Unity Bank and
killed two civilians there," Jinjiri said. "They were not able
to steal any money from the bank."
The Ringim attack came a day before 25 people were killed in
a separate clash between Nigerian security forces and suspected
Islamists who robbed a bank and attacked a police station in
northeastern Yobe state.
Authorities believe Islamist are increasingly targeting
banks to fund their operations, as support from local
politicians dries up and Sahara-based groups are in disarray
after a French military intervention kicked them out of Mali.
Jinjiri declined to say if the Islamist group Boko Haram,
which operates across the north, was suspected of being behind
Thursday's clashes.
The Boko Haram sect and offshoots such as the al
Qaeda-linked Ansaru, as well as associated criminal networks,
pose the main threat to stability in Africa's top energy
producer.
Violence in the country's north has shown no signs of
letting up. Clashes between Islamists and a multinational force
from Nigeria, Niger and Chad killed dozens of people ten days
ago.
A senator who visited the site said 228 people were killed,
but the military puts the figure at 37.
