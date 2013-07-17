(Repeats with more topic codes, no changes to text)
* Mobile coverage cut during offensive against Islamists
* Residents hope its return signals more peaceful future
* Boko Haram still attacking schools
DAMATURU, Nigeria, July 17 Mobile phone services
returned in Nigeria's northeastern Yobe state on Wednesday,
residents said, ending two months of signal blackout after a
state of emergency was declared in areas struck by Islamist
insurgents.
President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of emergency in
Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states on May 14, ordering extra troops
in to try to crush Islamist sect Boko Haram, whose insurgency
has killed thousands of people in the past three years.
Authorities cut the mobile network to the three states in
the same week to disrupt Boko Haram's operations. Service
returned to Adamawa last week but there is still no signal in
Borno, the state worst affected by Boko Haram's violence.
Satellite phones have also been banned by the military in Borno.
Mobile phone companies such as South Africa's MTN,
Gulf operator Etisalat and India's Bharti Airtel
have been losing out on business from millions who
live in the three affected states.
The lifting of radio silence raised optimism that the
security situation has improved, although the military did not
respond to requests for comment.
"They took away the network because of the security
situation, now that we have it back means Yobe is gradually
moving away from the bad times into good," said Inua Sani, a
taxi driver in Yobe's main town, Damaturu.
Nigerian forces say their offensive has enabled them to
wrest back control of the remote northeast from Boko Haram. They
say they have destroyed important bases and arrested hundreds of
suspected insurgents.
It is the most determined offensive yet against the sect,
whose nickname translates as "Western education is sinful" and
whose struggle to carve an Islamic state out of
religiously-mixed Nigeria has destabilised Africa's top oil
producer.
But several schools have been targeted by suspected
insurgents in recent weeks with 22 students killed in a July 6
raid near Potiskum in Yobe state.
Critics take the latest attacks as evidence that Boko Haram
will prove almost impossible to stamp out using military means
alone, since the sect's members inhabit a vast, semi-desert area
with porous borders with Chad, Cameroon and Niger.
President Jonathan is backing a dialogue committee to draw
Boko Haram into peace talks but without any success yet.
(Reporting by Dauda Ibrahim; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)