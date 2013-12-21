MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Dec 21 Fighters from
Nigeria's Boko Haram Islamist sect armed with anti-aircraft guns
and grenade launchers attacked a barracks in the volatile
northeast and battled soldiers for several hours, the military
said.
The army said it used troops and planes to repel Friday's
assault in the town of Bama, the second Islamist attack on a
military base this month.
Boko Haram, which wants to set up an Islamic state, is seen
as the main security threat to Africa's biggest oil producer.
"They were heavily armed ... We still don't have any clear
details on the casualties," said Brigadier General Chris
Olukolade by telephone.
"High-calibre weapons such as anti-aircraft and
rocket-propelled guns were freely used in the attack that lasted
several hours," he said earlier.
Boko Haram claimed responsibility for a coordinated strike
on Dec. 2 on the air force base and military barracks in the
main northeastern city of Maiduguri.
It was first major assault this year on the heavily guarded
city, which was also the birthplace of the radical Islamist
movement ten years ago.
President Goodluck Jonathan launched an offensive against
Boko Haram in May, centred on three states worst hit by the
insurgency.
There was a pause in the violence before attacks resumed.
(Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza; Additional reporting by Felix
Onuah in Abuja)