ABUJA Dec 22 Fearing attacks by Islamist
militant group Boko Haram over Christmas, Nigerian police said
on Sunday they had ordered extra patrols, surveillance and
covert operations to better secure potential targets during the
festive period.
The militants have struck every Christmas for the past three
years, most dramatically in 2011, when they bombed three
churches. One of them, on St. Theresa Catholic Church in
Madalla, on the edge of Abuja, killed 37 people and wounded 57.
"All the strike forces and specialised units of the force
have been adequately mobilised to ... provide water-tight
security," police spokesman Frank Mba said in a statement.
"Covert operations, round-the-clock surveillance, and ...
patrols are being intensified, while particular attention is now
constantly paid to strategic public places, including places of
worship, recreation centres, shopping malls ... government
installations."
President Goodluck Jonathan has been criticised by the
opposition, the media and Western diplomats for failing to
protect civilians during the 4-1/2 year insurgency, which began
as a clerical movement opposed to Western influences but morphed
into a fully fledged insurrection, forging links with al
Qaeda-inspired groups in the Sahara.
Like those groups, Boko Haram believe Christians are
infidels who must be converted or killed.
A wave of church attacks around early 2012 raised fears they
were trying to trigger a sectarian civil war in a country with
the world's largest mixed population of Christians and Muslims,
although the feared reprisals never materialised.
Jonathan last month extended a state of emergency in the
northeast areas worst affected by the insurgency. A military
offensive since May has failed to quell the rebellion, and Boko
Haram has mounted several counter-attacks.
(Reporting by Felix Obuah; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Alison Williams)