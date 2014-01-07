PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria Jan 7 Nigeria's two main
political parties traded blame on Tuesday over a small bomb
blast at a court in oil-producing Rivers state a day earlier, a
signal of the growing risk of violence ahead of elections next
year.
The improvised device went off early on Monday in the High
Court in Ahaoda, causing some damage but no casualties, state
police spokesman Ahmad Mohammad said.
Rivers, like much of the Niger Delta, has a history of
instability, gangsterism and political thuggishness that tends
to worsen in the build up to elections as rival factions jockey
for power.
The 2015 national poll is expected to be the most closely
fought since the end of military rule 15 years ago because of a
row within President Goodluck Jonathan's ruling People's
Democratic Party (PDP) over his assumed intention to run for
another term, and because the opposition coalition is more
powerful and has broader national appeal than any previous one.
Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi last year defected from
Jonathan's PDP, intensifying a row between them.
Amaechi joined the main opposition All Progressives Congress
(APC), giving the newly formed opposition coalition a foothold
in Jonathan's home Niger Delta region and heightening the
rivalries that often lead to violence in Africa's second largest
economy.
The PDP and APC both said they suspected the other side of
sabotaging the court, which was due to hear a case over the
disputed leadership in the state national assembly.
Rivers is the largest state in the Delta, where the bulk of
Nigeria's 2 million barrel per day of crude oil is produced and
it exports the world's fourth largest quantity of liquefied
natural gas (LNG).
Both oil and LNG exports have been hampered by sabotage and
theft attacks on pipelines. Large scale oil theft is worth
billions of dollars a year and industry experts believe the
scale of the problem means high-level politicians are involved.
The oil-producing delta is far from the reach of the
Islamist militant group Boko Haram, which mostly carries out its
attacks on security forces, churches and schools in the mainly
Muslim north of Africa's most populous nation.
(Reporting by Jackson Ohamege; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by
Tim Cocks and Alison Williams)