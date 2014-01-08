* Attackers shout "God is greatest" as shoot worshippers
* Islamist sect Boko Haram active in Kano
* Police decline to speculate on who behind attack
By Ibrahim Shuaibu
KANO, Nigeria, Jan 8 Gunmen opened fire on
worshippers at a mosque near northern Nigeria's main city of
Kano, killing three of them and wounding 12 as they prayed,
witnesses and police said on Wednesday.
Islamist insurgent group Boko Haram is active in Kano,
Nigeria's second biggest city and relic of a medieval Islamic
empire that thrived for centuries on trade routes crossing the
Sahara to the Mediterranean coast.
The militants see anyone who does not follow their austere
brand of Islam as apostates and have assassinated Muslim clerics
who oppose them. They often target the security forces or
Christians, but they have attacked mosques in the past.
Police spokesman Musa Majiya declined to speculate on who
was behind Tuesday night's attack in Kwankwaso village, about 30
km from Kano and home of Kano state governor Rabi'u Musa
Kwankwaso. Criminal gangs also operate in the area.
"We were inside the mosque praying when we heard gunshots
just as we were almost finishing the prayer," witness Adamu
Inuwa said, speaking by telephone from a hospital bed where he
was nursing a gunshot wound.
"It was terrible. They were shouting 'Allah akbar' (God is
Greatest) and shooting sporadically everywhere. I escaped
through the fence."
Boko Haram has fought for the past four years to carve a
breakaway Islamist state out of majority Muslim northern
Nigeria, and is now the gravest security threat to Africa's top
energy producer.
They have killed thousands since launching an uprising in
2009 - the vast majority Muslims - and an offensive President
Goodluck Jonathan ordered in May last year has so far failed to
quell them.
But there is also a patchwork of criminal gangs loosely
associated with the rebels who take advantage of northern
Nigeria's security vacuum to rob and kill.
Some are connected to local politicians.
"I don't know why Boko Haram would attack the hometown of
the state governor," said the governor's special assistant
Suleiman Iliya, pointing out that the governor defected to the
opposition last month. "I think maybe the attack was political."
Political violence is expected to increase this year, ahead
of closely fought presidential and regional elections in 2015.
(Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Joe Brock and Alison
Williams)