MAIDUGURI Nigeria Jan 14 At least seven people
were killed on Tuesday when a car bomb exploded in Nigeria's
northeastern city of Maiduguri, a witness said, the latest
violence in a region beset by an Islamist insurgency.
The bomb exploded at about 1300 GMT outside the state
television offices, civil servant Abubakar Zakariya told
Reuters, adding he saw seven bodies and several people receiving
medical treatment. Other witnesses confirmed the explosion.
Maiduguri is the capital of Borno state and the focal point
of an insurgency being waged by Boko Haram, a radical sect which
wants to create an Islamic state in the north of Africa's most
populous nation and top oil exporter.
