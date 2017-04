MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Feb 19 Gunmen from Nigeria's Boko Haram Islamist group killed 47 people in an attack on the northeastern town of Bama on Wednesday, police said, one of several deadly assaults by the insurgents this week.

Borno state police commissioner Lawal Tanko confirmed the death toll, adding the assailants had also partly burned the palace of the traditional ruler of Borno. (Reporting by Ibrahim Mshelizza; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Janet Lawrence)