DAMATURU, Nigeria Feb 25 Gunmen from Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram stormed a boarding school overnight, killing 29 pupils, many of whom died in flames as the school was burned to the ground, police and the military said on Tuesday.

"Some of the students bodies were burned to ashes," said police commissioner Sanusi Rufai. (Reporting by Joe Hemba; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Janet Lawrence)