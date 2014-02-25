* Boko Haram shoot and burn students
* Islamists have killed more than 300 this month
* Military under fire for not protecting civilians
By Joe Hemba
DAMATURU, Nigeria, Feb 25 Gunmen from Islamist
group Boko Haram shot or burned to death 59 pupils in a boarding
school in northeast Nigeria overnight, a hospital official and
security forces said on Tuesday.
"Some of the students' bodies were burned to ashes," Police
Commissioner Sanusi Rufai said of the attack on the Federal
Government college of Buni Yadi, a secondary school in Yobe
state, near the state's capital city of Damaturu.
Bala Ajiya, an official at the Specialist Hospital Damaturu,
told Reuters by phone the death toll had risen to 59.
"Fresh bodies have been brought in. More bodies were
discovered in the bush after the students who had escaped with
bullet wounds died from their injuries," he said.
Rafai, who had given an earlier estimate of 29 killed, said
all those killed were boys. He said the school's 24 buildings,
including staff quarters, were completely burned to the ground.
President Goodluck Jonathan called the attack "callous and
senseless murder ... by deranged terrorists and fanatics who
have clearly lost all human morality and descended to
bestiality".
The Islamists, whose struggle for an Islamic state in
northern Nigeria has killed thousands and made them the biggest
threat to security in Africa's top oil producer, are
increasingly preying on the civilian population.
Militants from Boko Haram, whose name means "Western
education is sinful" in the northern Hausa language, have
frequently attacked schools in the past. A similar attack in
June in the nearby village of Mamudo left 22 students dead.
They have killed more than 300 people this month, mostly
civilians, including in two attacks last week that killed around
100 each, one in which militants razed a whole village and shot
panicked residents as they tried to flee.
That attack prompted U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to
condemn Boko Haram for "unspeakable ... acts of terror".
The failure of the military to protect civilians is fuelling
anger in the northeast, the region worst affected by the
four-and-a-half-year insurgency. An offensive ordered by
Jonathan in May has not succeeded in crushing the rebels and has
triggered reprisals against civilians.
A military spokesman for Yobe state, Captain Lazarus Eli,
said "our men are down there in pursuit of the killers", but
gave no further details.
Addressing a news conference on Monday, Jonathan defended
the military's record, saying it had had some successes against
Boko Haram. He said Nigeria was working with the Cameroon
authorities to try to prevent militants from mounting attacks in
Nigeria and then fleeing over the border.
The military shut the northern part of the border with
Cameroon on the weekend.
The insurgents mostly occupy the remote, hilly Gwoza area
bordering Cameroon, from where they attack civilians they accuse
of being pro-government. They have started abducting girls, a
new tactic reminiscent of Uganda's cult-like Lord's Resistance
Army in decades past.
