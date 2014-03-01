MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, March 1 At least 10 people were killed on Saturday in a bomb blast in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, witnesses said, in a region where the Islamist sect Boko Haram is pursuing a bloody insurgency.

The bomb exploded at around 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) in a busy market area in Ajilari-Gomari near the city's airport, and the final death toll was likely to be higher because dozens of people were trapped in the rubble, two witnesses and a police source said. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Kevin Liffey)