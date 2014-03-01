MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, March 1 At least 10 people
were killed on Saturday in a bomb blast in the northeast
Nigerian city of Maiduguri, witnesses said, in a region where
the Islamist sect Boko Haram is pursuing a bloody insurgency.
The bomb exploded at around 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) in a busy
market area in Ajilari-Gomari near the city's airport, and the
final death toll was likely to be higher because dozens of
people were trapped in the rubble, two witnesses and a police
source said.
(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Kevin
Liffey)