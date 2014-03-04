* Islamist militants carry out daily attacks in northeast
* Boko Haram wresting control from military in some areas
* Year ahead of elections, politics seen stirring violence
* Concerns Boko Haram could link up with Jihadists in Sahel
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, March 4 Nigeria's military is losing
control of swathes of the largely Muslim northeast to radical
Islamist insurgents who are killing civilians almost daily, and
the run-up to elections next year risks aggravating the violence
further.
Islamist sect Boko Haram has killed thousands since it
launched an uprising in 2009 in a bid to carve out an Islamic
state in the West African country of 170 million people, divided
roughly equally between Christians and Muslims.
More than 150 civilians have died in Boko Haram attacks in
the last four days, adding to the 300 killed last month,
according to Reuters figures and security sources, one of the
worst periods in the northeast since the sect intensified its
insurgency three years ago.
A security source, who asked not to be named, said 2,100
people were killed in Boko Haram violence in the last six
months.
Nigeria - Africa's biggest oil producer and second largest
economy - is a year away from a presidential election and
already the two main political parties are trading blame over
the escalating Boko Haram conflict.
President Goodluck Jonathan, who is expected to run for
re-election in next February's vote, declared a state of
emergency in three northeastern states last May and launched a
military surge into the zone. It has failed to stem the
bloodshed.
Elections are often violent periods in Nigeria and
politicians have in the past paid armed groups to destabilise
regions, which could allow Boko Haram the opportunity to extend
its insurgency towards the nation's centre.
"The north-east is likely to witness some of the highest
levels of violence during the elections given that fierce
political competition will overlay existing insecurity," said
Roddy Barclay, Nigeria analyst at Control Risks.
"But perhaps the greatest risk stems from Boko Haram taking
advantage of any outbreak in post-election unrest to incite
ethno-religious violence in the north," he said.
Boko Haram is increasingly targeting the civilian population
and caused international outrage when dozens of school children
were slaughtered in an attack last month. Young girls are
regularly kidnapped by insurgents.
The mounting bloodshed in the Muslim-dominated, less
developed north has prompted Jonathan's opponents to question
whether as a southern Christian he understands the severity of
the Boko Haram threat. Jonathan says it is a top priority.
In the past, some southern politicians have accused northern
political power brokers of stoking the Boko Haram revolt to
undermine Jonathan because they oppose his standing for next
year's polls. Since independence, Nigeria's delicate internal
political and ethnic balance has been maintained by rotating the
presidency between northerners and southerners.
"GETTING WORSE"
Western governments are concerned about Boko Haram taking
total control of northeast Borno state, which borders Niger and
Cameroon and could provide a base for the sect joining up with
al Qaeda-linked groups in the unstable Sahel region.
Jakkie Cilliers, executive director at the Pretoria-based
Institute for Security Studies, said the scale of Boko Haram's
attacks in the northeast and the slaughter of civilians there
suggested a calculated intent to sow terror.
"The purpose of terrorism is to terrorise and destroy, so
that it becomes a no-go area, so that the population are simply
too terrified, and you create a separation within the body
politic that is unresolvable," he told Reuters.
Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima has said Boko Haram is
far better equipped than the Nigerian military. Dozens of
witnesses have given accounts this year of soldiers fleeing
before insurgents attack or being outnumbered and outgunned.
Internet videos posted by Boko Haram show they have seized
large quantities of arms and military equipment. Images often
show armoured cars mounted with 50 caliber guns, while fighters
wear bullet-proof jackets, armed with AK-47 rifles and grenades.
"Boko Haram is getting the upper hand each day. The spate of
killing is getting worse," said Bishop Oliver Dashe Doeme, who
is based in Borno state.
"The equipment the military are using is not sufficient.
They need modern weapons to curtail the insurgents," he said.
Nigeria's armed forces did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
In statements last week, the military said its operations in
the northeast were proving successful, killing 13 insurgents
recently and arresting many more in a series of raids.
Boko Haram fighters have focused their attacks in rural
areas to the south and east of Maiduguri, Borno's capital,
although there have recently been bomb attacks in the city.
THREAT UNDERESTIMATED?
At least 3,000 insurgents are based in the Sambisa Forest,
south of Maiduguri, with a similar number in the mountain region
on the Cameroon border, security sources told Reuters, adding
these are difficult areas for the military to secure.
"You can understand why exposed and under supported military
units wouldn't want to take on assaults by Boko Haram, which can
often involve 100-150 heavily armed, steadfast fighters," a
Western diplomat who analyses the military said.
But with the largest standing army in sub-Saharan Africa and
20 percent of the federal budget allocated to security - around
$6 billion - many Nigerians question whether the army is being
properly managed in a country rife with corruption.
"The Nigerian Army top command must provide answers to
questions being asked by Nigerians. Why is Boko Haram always
attacking when they are supposed to be on the run? Why are our
troops always on the defence?" a statement from the Muslim
Rights Concern, a non-government organisation, said last week.
In its 2013 Conflict Barometer, the Heidelberg Institute for
International Conflict Research categorises the Nigerian
government's conflict with Boko Haram in Borno state as a "war",
as opposed to a "limited war" or "violent crisis".
Many analysts believe the longer-term threat of instability
is underestimated because it appears far removed from central
Nigeria, where the capital Abuja is located, and from the
commercial hub of Lagos and oil-producing areas in the south.
"When you speak to Nigerians and investors, they often very
rapidly discount what is happening, all the attention is on the
growing consumer market," Cilliers said.
"This has the potential to really hobble Nigeria."
(Additional reporting by Lanre Ola in Maiduguri, Felix Onuah in
Abuja and Pascal Fletcher in Johannesburg; Editing by Pascal
Fletcher and Angus MacSwan)