* Strikes largely Christian district of Sabon Gari
* Boko Haram targets popular night strip in Islamic city
* Islamist insurgency growing, becoming more deadly
By Ibrahim Shuaibu
KANO, May 18 A suicide car bomber killed five
people on a street of popular bars and restaurants in the
northern Nigerian city of Kano on Sunday evening, in an area
mostly inhabited by southern Christians, police said.
Kano police spokesman Musa Majiya said the bomber struck
Gold Coast Street in the Sabon Gari or "foreign quarter" of the
North's biggest city.
"I heard a loud blast. And there was a lot of smoke.
Soldiers came in to cordon off the place and ambulances were
rushing people to hospital," witness Abdul Dafar, who lives a
block away from the blast, said, adding that he had seen four
dead bodies in the aftermath.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but blame is
likely to fall on violent Islamist group Boko Haram, whose
struggle against the Nigerian state has killed thousands over
the last five years.
The militants also operate in neighbouring Niger, Cameroon
and Chad, and President Goodluck Jonathan described them as West
Africa's al-Qaeda on Saturday in Paris, where regional leaders
met France's President Francois Hollande to discuss how to
tackle the growing threat posed by the group.
The Islamists grabbed world headlines with abduction of more
than 200 school girls a month ago from a remote village in the
northeast. Britain, the United States and France have pledged to
help rescue them.
Boko Haram has frequently attacked Sabon Gari, whose liquor
stores are also a cause of friction with Kano's Islamic police.
The area has for decades housed ethnic Igbo traders from the
South, who are predominantly Christian.
Nigeria's population of 170 million is split roughly evenly
between Christians and Muslims.
Multiple bomb blasts in Sabon Gari killed at least 15 people
in July and an attack on a bus station there in March 2013
killed 25.
The focus of Boko Haram's insurgency is on the northeast
border area with Cameroon, where it has repeatedly attacked
military outposts and massacred villagers with growing ferocity.
But two bombs on the outskirts of the capital Abuja last
month that killed 105 people between them showed the Islamists
can strike across north and central Nigeria. Boko Haram is now
seen as the main security threat to Africa's biggest economy and
top oil producer, although it has so far spared the commercial
hub of Lagos and the oil fields in the South.
Outrage over Boko Haram's kidnapping of the school girls has
prompted Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, criticised at
home for his government's slow response to the crisis, to accept
U.S., British and French help in the hunt for the girls.
U.S. officials have said the effort to retrieve the
kidnapped girls is now a top priority. But it has been
complicated by Nigeria's early reluctance to accept assistance
and U.S. rules banning aid to forces that commit human rights
abuses.
