* Islamist insurgency increasingly targeting civilians
* Teachers strike, President Jonathan urges understanding
* U.S. troops arrived in Chad for mission to free girls
(Adds Jonathan statement, protest in Abuja)
By Lanre Ola
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, May 22 Suspected militants
from Islamist group Boko Haram shot dead 29 farm workers as they
tilled their fields in remote northeast Nigeria, a police source
said on Thursday, amid a mounting insurgency increasingly
targeting civilians.
The attackers destroyed most of the village of Chukku
Nguddoa and wounded another 10 people on Wednesday, said the
police source in Borno state, the heart the revolt that is
piling political pressure on the government.
Boko Haram, which grabbed world headlines last month by
kidnapping more than 200 schoolgirls further north in Borno, has
stepped up its five-year-old campaign to carve an Islamic state
out of the religiously mixed oil producer.
Bomb attacks are growing more sophisticated, including two
on the capital Abuja last month, and massacres of villagers in
the area where Boko Haram is based are an almost daily
occurrence.
Boko Haram initially attacked mostly security forces,
government officials and sometimes Islamic clerics who spoke out
against it.
But when President Goodluck Jonathan ordered a military
offensive a year ago to flush them out, civilians formed
vigilante groups to help out - and themselves became targets.
The mounting killings of civilians, and the government's
apparent inability to halt them, have triggered widespread
anger.
Nigerian teachers went on strike and staged rallies
nationwide on Thursday in protest against the girls'
kidnappings, as well as the killing of 173 teachers by the
insurgents over the years.
A group of protesters in the capital Abuja tried to march up
to the Presidential Villa but were prevented by a row of police.
PROTESTS, BLAME
Jonathan in an emailed statement urged protesters to ensure
their "zeal is matched with a realistic understanding of
the situation".
"When a bomb goes off in Baghdad, the people of Iraq do not
blame the government, they blame the terrorists," he said. "When
terrorists see Nigerians turn on each other in blame it gives
them a huge morale boost ... the terrorists are the real enemy."
The ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) and main
opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), which rules Borno
state, have blamed each other for the hostage crisis.
Jonathan and the military have been criticised in Nigeria
for the slowness of their reaction to the mass abduction, and
last week Nigeria accepted help from the United States, Britain,
France and China to find the girls.
Some of the 80 U.S. troops deployed for a mission aiming to
rescue the school girls have already arrived in Chad, Pentagon
spokesman Army Colonel Steve Warren said on Thursday.
The U.S. military has also been flying unmanned surveillance
aircraft over remote areas of northeast Nigeria for two weeks,
and last weekend the Pentagon struck an agreement to enable it
to share intelligence directly with the Nigerian government.
Yet a rescue mission would be fraught with danger. Little
has been said in public about the girls' possible whereabouts or
whether any negotiations are going on behind the scenes to free
them.
Militants killed 17 people in the northeastern village of
Alagarno on Tuesday and razed several houses to the ground.
Hours earlier, a double bomb blast in the central Nigerian
city of Jos killed 118 people, according to the emergency
services, while men on motorbikes killed nine people in a raid
on the nearby village of Shawa on Monday.
While authorities suspect Boko Haram of carrying out all
these attacks, there have been no claims of responsibility.
The well armed militant group has no direct line of
communication with the Western press and its purported leader,
Abubakar Shekau, claims only occasional attacks through videos
circulated to local journalists.
(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Kevin
Liffey and Andrew Heavens)