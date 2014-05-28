* School students were abducted by Islamists on April 14
By Lanre Ola
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, May 28 Four more of the
girls kidnapped by Boko Haram last month have escaped than
previously thought, Nigeria's Borno state said on Wednesday, but
219 others were still missing and assumed held by the Islamist
militants.
The girls were taking exams at a secondary school in the
remote northeastern village of Chibok on April 14 when the
Islamist gunmen surrounded it, loaded 276 of them onto trucks
and carted them off, according to official figures.
Fifty-three escaped shortly afterwards, say authorities in
Borno state, which lies at the epicentre of Boko Haram's
insurgency.
Education commissioner Musa Inuwa told Reuters by telephone
the four had been reunited with their parents since then, but he
declined to give further details of their escape or say when it
happened.
A senior Borno state official said it was not clear when
they escaped, and it may even have been several weeks ago. The
parents had not contacted authorities when the girls returned.
"It was a little after the initial escapes but we doubt it
was a recent escape," he said.
The girls' abduction shone an international spotlight on the
militants, whose violent struggle for an Islamic state in
northern Nigeria has killed thousands and turned them into the
biggest threat to security in Africa's top oil-producing state.
From being a religious movement opposed to Western culture -
Boko Haram means "Western education is a sin" in the northern
Hausa language - the sect has emerged as a well-armed
insurrection with a growing thirst for blood.
Chief of Defence Staff Air Marshal Alex Badeh said on
Tuesday the military knew where the abducted girls were but
ruled out a rescue by force for fear of endangering them.
Most officials think any raid to rescue them would run a
high risk that the girls would be killed by their captors. Boko
Haram has repeatedly showed ruthlessness in targeting civilians.
The military has been bruised by criticism at home and
abroad of its failure to protect the girls and its slow response
to the hostage crisis. Badeh was quoted in the state news agency
as saying the military was doing all it could to secure the
girls' release.
"No matter the criticisms, the Nigerian Armed Forces will
continue to do what it had sworn to do," he said. "You are aware
that we have international partners working with us to release
our girls and our girls will be released."
Thirty-one security personnel were killed in an attack by
heavily armed Boko Haram militants in the town of Buni Yadi on
Monday.
