MAIDUGURI, June 1 A bomb blast targeting a television viewing centre for football in northeast Nigeria killed an unknown number of people on Sunday, a security source and resident said.

The bomber struck the town of Mubi in Adamawa state in the evening, said resident Emmanuel Akinyele, a local church pastor.

A military source said the death toll was not clear, but that some bodies had been recovered from the scene. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)