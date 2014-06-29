* Deadly strikes a few km from scene of mass girl abduction
* A church full of worshippers was among the targets
* Attack on military outpost kills seven soldiers
* Boko Haram armed with armoured vehicles, anti-aircraft
fire
(Adds other village attack)
By Lanre Ola
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, June 29 Suspected Islamist
militants killed at least 15 people on Sunday in an attack on
two Nigerian villages, including one targeting worshippers at a
church, a few kilometres (three miles) from Chibok, the scene of
a mass abduction of more than 200 school girls.
Violence in Nigeria's northeast has been relentless in the
past year, and has gained in intensity since April, when more
than 200 schoolgirls were snatched by Boko Haram rebels from
Chibok. Efforts to free them, which have attracted Western
support, have so far not succeeded.
In a separate assault on Friday evening, insurgents killed
seven soldiers in the village of Goniri, in Yobe state, a
security source and witnesses said.
The attackers on Sunday made simultaneous strikes on two
villages in the Chibok community, in Borno state.
Samuel Chibok, a survivor of the attack on Kautikiri
village, about five km from where the girls were snatched, said
that around 20 men in a Toyota pick-up truck and motorcycles
rolled into town. They sprayed it with bullets, focusing much of
their fire power on panicked worshippers in a local church.
"Initially I thought they were military but when I came out,
they were firing at people. I saw people fleeing and they burned
our houses," he said, adding that some people had died in the
attack, including two of his relatives.
"Smoke was billowing from our town as I left."
A local pro-government vigilante, who declined to be named,
said residents had now recovered 15 bodies from the village.
Boko Haram often attacks institutions it sees as against its
strict version of Sunni Islam, including churches, bars and
non-religious schools that teach Western ideas like science.
Another attack on Kwada, eight km (five miles) from Chibok
village, left some people dead, a security source operating in
the area said, although the toll was not yet clear.
HEAVY DEATH TOLL
Boko Haram, which is fighting for an Islamic state in
largely Muslim northern Nigeria, has killed thousands since
launching an uprising on 2009, and many hundreds in the past
three months.
It is by far the biggest security threat to Africa's biggest
economy and top oil producer, and has overshadowed government
efforts to project an image of Nigeria as a prospective economic
giant.
An explosion on Friday night in a brothel in the
northeastern Nigerian city of Bauchi killed 11 people and
wounded 28, police said on Saturday. This attack was also
believed to be the work of Boko Haram.
A military operation in the northeast has so far failed to
quell the rebellion and has triggered reprisal attacks that are
increasingly targeting civilians, after they formed vigilante
groups to try to help the government flush out the militants.
But their tactics - often striking then fleeing over the
border into Cameroon - have repeatedly proved devastating. They
are well armed and funded by a lucrative kidnapping operation.
In Friday night's attack on a military outpost, suspected
Boko Haram fighters arrived in four armoured personel carriers
and 11 Hilux trucks mounted with anti-aircraft guns, said a
security source and a witness who gave his name only as Hamisu.
"They were all dressed in full military but they did not
direct their onslaught on the civilian population," Hamisu said
by telephone.
The militants are extending their reach beyond their remote
northeastern heartlands. A bomb in an upmarket shopping district
of the capital Abuja killed 21 people on Wednesday, the third
attack on the capital in three months.
President Goodluck Jonathan said Nigeria had entered one of
the darkest phases of its history during a visit to the scene of
the Abuja blast on Friday.
(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Additional reporting by Joe Hemba in
Damaturu; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Ralph Boulton and
Stephen Powell)