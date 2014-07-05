MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, June 5 A suicide bomber targeting worshippers in a mosque in a remote village in northeast Nigeria killed five people and wounded dozens, a security source said on Saturday, in an area where Islamist insurgents are mounting near daily attacks.

A security source, who declined to be named, said Muslims in the village of Konduga were observing Friday prayers when the pickup truck drove towards it. A local vigilante group stopped the truck to inspect it and the bomber then detonated the bomb a few metres away from the mosque, he said. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks)